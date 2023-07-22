Delhi: 9-year-old feared drowned in Yamuna in Shaheen Bagh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE) Delhi: 9-year-old feared drowned in Yamuna

A nine-year-old boy was feared drowned in the Yamuna river stretch in the Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital, the police said on Saturday (July 22).

Efforts are underway to trace the boy.

The incident occurred on Friday evening when Mohammad Ahsan and his friend Rajkumar were swimming in the river, the police said.

The police said that as Ahsan slipped into the water, two persons Rohit and Alam jumped into the river, however, failed to rescue him.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and started a search operation.

“Fire personnel and four divers have been deployed to trace the boy,” the police said.

The police have recorded the statements of Ahsan's father, Rajkumar, Rohit and Alam.

The river water level, which has been hovering around the danger mark of 205.33 metres for the last few days, dropped below the threshold again on Saturday morning.

The Central Water Commission's (CWC) data showed the water level dropped to 205.16 metres at 4 pm on Saturday.

It may drop further before the impact of rain in upper catchment areas becomes clear.

At 208.66 metres on July 13, the Yamuna surpassed its previous record of 207.49 metres set in September 1978 by a significant margin.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | ​Delhi: Yamuna water level crosses danger mark yet again

ALSO READ | Yamuna's water level breaches danger mark in Delhi again after fresh spell of rain