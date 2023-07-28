Telangana: IAF recues six people stranded atop earthmover, more rain expected

Follow us on Image Source : PTI An aerial view of a partially damaged road submerged in the floodwaters of the swollen Godavari River, in Bhupalpally district

Telangana rains: Two Indian Air Force helicopters took off from Hakimpet Air Force Base near Hyderabad and rescued 6 people stuck on an earth-digging machine in a flood-affected village in Bhupalpally district of Telangana. These 6 people were rescued by an earth mover in Nainpaka village of the district. At least, eight people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents since July 22 in Telangana, as the state continued to see heavy downpours.

Meanwhile, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy said that he has spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the flood situation in Telangana. He tweeted, "I am happy to know that 600 people trapped in Moranchapalli village from Bhupalapalli floods have been moved to safer places. This morning when those who were trapped in the flood called.. I talked to the collector and got the details. After that, I spoke to the Union Home Minister and Home Secretary and sought the help of NDRF. With the help of 2 helicopters and 5 NDRF forces, all the trapped people were safely moved to the rehabilitation centers."

The Met Centre has predicted exceptional heavy rainfall for places in Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts and at isolated places in Jangaon, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Karimnagar, and Warangal districts of Telangana.