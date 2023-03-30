Maharashtra: Two orphaned tiger cubs get their permanent home in Pench reserve

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MINFORESTMP/REPRESENTATIVE PIC The tigers moved for rewilding.

Two orphaned tiger cubs that were rescued from the Pandharkawada forest range in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district, got their permanent home as the authorities moved them to Pench Tiger Reserve for “rewilding”.

According to Prabhu Nath Shukla, deputy director of Pench Tiger Reserve-Maharashtra, the 8-month-old tiger cubs were on Wednesday released into the Titralmangi enclosure at the protected forest for rewilding.

Rewilding involves the reintroduction of a tiger cub into the wild when it becomes apparent that the big cat is capable of surviving in the jungle independently.

The tiger cubs were rescued on March 14 from Ghatanji forest, a few weeks after the death of their mother, tigress PKT-7, said officials.

Primarily located in the southern part of Madhya Pradesh, the Pench Tiger Reserve also spreads across 257 square kilometres in Maharashtra.

Both the cubs are healthy and freely roaming inside the enclosure, said the release, adding that the rewilding will be carried out as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

NTCA is a statutory body constituted under the Wildlife (Protection) Act for strengthening tiger conservation in the country.

