Maharashtra Politics LIVE: Show of strength today as both NCP factions issue whip to MLAs

Maharashtra politics LIVE UPDATES: Amid the ongoing shake-up in Maharashtra politics, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP has issued a whip to all MLAs asking them to remain present for an important meeting today (July 5). Meanwhile, the rival group headed by Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also called a separate meeting of party legislators in Mumbai. The Ajit Pawar camp has also asked the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to disqualify state NCP president Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad as MLAs. The NCP led by Sharad Pawar has moved a petition before Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar seeking disqualification of Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs who have taken oath as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led government. Earlier on July 2, Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister in a surprise and dramatic political move that changed political equations in the state ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly polls next year.