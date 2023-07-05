Maharashtra Politics LIVE: Show of strength today as both NCP factions issue whip to MLAs

Days after leading a revolt and splitting NCP, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the majority of party MLAs are with him. "We and Chief Minister Shinde have worked together in the cabinet. We have experience with the cabinet. Most of them were ministers in that cabinet. BJP also has some ministers, like Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil. When he was in Congress, I worked with him. So it is nothing new. All works are properly going on. You should not worry at all, the majority of (NCP) MLAs are with me," he added.