Maratha quota agitation: Internet services suspended, curfew imposed in 3 districts of Maharashtra

Image Source : PTI Maratha Kranti Morcha activists burned tyres and other inflamable items during a protest on the Pune-Solapur Highway to press for the Maratha reservation in Solapur.

In response to escalating tensions surrounding the Maratha quota agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange, authorities in Maharashtra have taken decisive actions, including the suspension of internet services and the imposition of curfew in certain districts.On Monday, internet services were suspended in Maharashtra's Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Beed districts as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order. Officials cited concerns over potential unrest fueled by rumors circulating on social media platforms.

Curfew imposed

A curfew was imposed in Ambad taluka of Jalna district, effective Monday midnight, to prevent potential law and order issues amid ongoing agitation. The decision was made in anticipation of supporters gathering at Antarwali Sarati village, where Jarange has been staging a hunger strike.

Security measures

Borders of the affected districts have been sealed, and additional security measures have been implemented to prevent any untoward incidents.

Legislative response

The Maharashtra legislature recently passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category. However, Jarange continues to advocate for quota status under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category and the conversion of the notification regarding 'blood relatives' of Kunbi Marathas into law.

Activist's demands

Jarange has demanded clarification from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde regarding the implementation status of the notification on 'blood relatives' of Kunbi Marathas. He has accused Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis of attempting to thwart his efforts and has vowed to protest outside Fadnavis's residence in Mumbai.

Allegations of threats

Jarange has alleged attempts on his life, including a poisoning attempt via saline, though details remain scarce.

Concerns and responses

Authorities are on high alert as tensions escalate, with potential disruptions to traffic and public peace anticipated. The imposition of a curfew and internet shutdown underscores the government's commitment to maintaining law and order amidst the ongoing agitation.

