Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi suffers cardiac arrest, admitted to Mumbai hospital

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on February 21 (Wednesday) after he suffered a cardiac arrest. The ex-CM is kept in in the ICU, the hospital informed.

In a statement, the hospital said Joshi (86), a former Speaker of the Lok Sabha, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and he is severely ill.

"Manohar Joshi, Ex-Chief Minister of Maharashtra, was admitted at PD Hinduja Hospital on 21st February 2024. He suffered a cardiac event and is severely ill. He is currently in the ICU under close observation and receiving best of medical care," the statement said.

The 86-year-old Shiv Sena stalwart was admitted to the same hospital in May last year after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Joshi served as chief minister from 1995 to 1999 and was the first leader from the undivided Shiv Sena to occupy the top post in the state.

He was also elected as a Member of Parliament and was the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004 when the Vajpayee government was in power.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi dials Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray to discuss seat-sharing formula in Maharashtra for LS polls