Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais likely to announce 12 nominated MLCs soon: Report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais is likely to announce 12 nominated MLCs after the end of the ongoing session of the state Assembly, according to sources. According to the sources, the formula is 6 seats for the BJP, 3 seats for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and 3 seats for Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Sources have also said that the list will be sent to the governor after the discussion between the three leaders after the session.

During the Thackeray government in the state, the issue of 12 MLAs appointed by the Governor was well known. Former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshari did not approve the names given by the Thackeray government until the end of the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Not only Uddhav Thackeray but also Sharad Pawar himself had strongly criticised Bhagat Singh Koshayari. Meanwhile, the petition regarding the appointment of 12 MLAs by the Governor went to the Supreme Court. But now the Supreme Court has lifted the suspension of the appointment.

How MLAs appointed by the Governor are selected

The Constitution has empowered the Governor to make appointments to the vacant seats of the Legislative Council. He has to consult the Chief Minister to make this appointment. Under Article 163 (1), the Governor can make appointments to the seats of the Legislative Council.

According to Article 171 (5), the Governor can appoint persons in five fields: literature, art, science, social work, and and cooperation. The Governor can appoint MLAs on the advice of the Chief Minister and the Cabinet. However, the final decision rests with the Governor.

Meanwhile, after the Supreme Court lifted the stay, the way for 12 Governor-appointed MLAs was cleared. After that, the formula for the appointment of MLAs was also decided. Hence, there is curiosity as to who will contest these seats from the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.

More details are awaited...