Maharashtra: Praful Patel says Ajit Pawar will get opportunity to be CM in future, 'Will work...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Praful Patel makes prediction on Ajit Pawar's future

Praful's prediction: In a massive statement, for the first time after joining the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra, NCP Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel on Thursday (July 27) said that Ajit Pawar is a “heavyweight leader” and will get an opportunity to become the chief minister in the future.

Patel also stressed that Ajit Pawar has been leading the party for several years and that the party will work in the direction to make him the CM.

When asked about such speculations after their joining the Maharashtra government, the NCP leader who backed the Ajit Pawar faction on July 2 during the induction of party MLAs into the ruling coalition said that the post of CM is not vacant, so why talk about it.

"Ajit Pawar is a popular and heavyweight leader. He has been leading our party for several years now. Those who work get the opportunity either today, tomorrow, or the day after. Many have got the opportunity. Ajit Dada will also get it, if not today, tomorrow, or anytime in the future. We will work in that direction," he said.

Congress claims Shinde to be replaced

The remarks of the NCP leader came days after Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan claimed that Ajit Pawar would be appointed as the Maharashtra Chief Minister on August 10, replacing Eknath Shinde.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday dismissed the Congress leader’s claim clarifying that Shinde will continue to be in the office and there is no change of guard in the state.

Earlier this month, Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs jumped the ship from the Opposition ranks to the Shiv Sena-BJP government. Pawar was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister while the MLAs were sworn in as ministers.

Later, the crucial finance department was allotted to Ajit Pawar, the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

CM Shinde had said Ajit Pawar's entry into the government posed no threat to him.

Asked about the possibility of him being inducted into the council of ministers at the Centre, Praful Patel there is no discussion on the Union cabinet reshuffle or expansion.

"I don't think it will happen," he said.

(WIth PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Will Ajit Pawar replace CM Eknath Shinde after Aug 10? Maha Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis' reply | WATCH

ALSO READ | 'Ajit Pawar will soon become Maharashtra CM': NCP MLA makes big claim