Maharashtra: Uddhav dares BJP to 'finish' him, says he has blessings of Bal Thackeray, people

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra: Uddhav dares BJP to 'finish' him

Uddhav dares BJP: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday (July 27) dared the BJP to “finish” him while asserting that he had the blessings of his late father Bal Thackeray and the people.

"If you want to finish me then do that. Let us see. I have the blessings of my father and the people,” Thackeray said.

In an interview with the party mouthpiece Saamana's executive editor Sanjay Raut, Thackeray asked how the BJP could take credit for the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya when the party did not take responsibility for the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992.

In the second part of the interview which was published today, the Sena UBT chief stressed that it was the Supreme Court that resolved the issue.

He said that the country is his family and underlined that “this is Hindutva”.

Thackeray said he did agree with rebel NCP leader and Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar that party supremo Sharad Pawar, 82, should retire due to his age.

He said that Ajit Pawar’s remarks on Sharad Pawar’s age went against the tradition of Maharashtra.

Days after joining the Maharashtra government on July 2, Ajit Pawar had urged the NCP supremo to pass on the baton to the new generation.

Ajit along with eight other MLAs had joined the Eknath Shinde government earlier this month when he was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister while other legislators as Ministers.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief also claimed his father and Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray had saved Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought to know if this (attacking him) was how one repaid a favour.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) routinely claims it was Bal Thackeray who saved PM Modi from being removed as Gujarat chief minister after the 2002 riots there by speaking to then deputy prime minister and BJP stalwart LK Advani.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Mumbai: Day after NDA meet, Uddhav Thackeray meets Ajit Pawar: 'Do good for state' | VIDEO

ALSO READ | Opposition meeting: 'Yes, we are here to save our families...'- Uddhav Thackeray hits back at BJP