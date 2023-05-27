Saturday, May 27, 2023
     
Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena faction leader stabbed to death in Thane

Shabbir Shaikh (45) was attacked with sharp weapons at Jai Janata Colony in Ulhasnagar on Friday night

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Thane Published on: May 27, 2023 12:59 IST
Deceased Shabbir Shaikh
Image Source : INDIA TV Deceased Shabbir Shaikh

Maharashtra: City chief of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena was stabbed to death by a group of about six people in Maharashtra’s Thane district, a police official said on Saturday. No arrests have been made yet, he said. However, he added that owing to an old dispute, the crime was committed.

Shabbir Shaikh (45) was attacked with sharp weapons at Jai Janata Colony in Ulhasnagar on Friday night, said senior inspector Ranjeet Dere of the Hill Line police station.

The official said Shaikh had been appointed as Sena’s Ulhasnagar township president four months ago. Police suspect Shaikh, who was into manufacture of jeans, was targeted over money.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and police are on the lookout for the suspects, who have been identified, added the official.

