Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde declines Sharad Pawar's dinner invite, cites THIS reason

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday (March 1) declined the dinner invitation extended by NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The Chief Minister has cited his busy schedule due to “pre-planned programmes” as a reason behind his inability to join the event.

Notably, Sharad Pawar had invited Shinde, nephew Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis for dinner at his residence in Baramati when the trio visit the city on March 2 to launch various developmental projects.

Pawar's move came amid speculations of Ajit Pawar possibly fielding his wife from Baramati up against Sharad Pawar's daughter and sitting MP, Supriya Sule.

"After taking oath as CM of the state, the CM is coming to Baramati for the first time and I am very glad about his visit to attend the Namo Maharojgar Event in Baramati. Therefore I would like to extend the invitation for the meal at my residence after the event along with his other Cabinet colleagues," Sharad Pawar said in his letter addressed to the chief minister.