Maharashtra: Five hurt in communal clash in Ahmednagar district; Internet services suspended

Maharashtra: Police have detained 32 people and registered cases against 150 others after a communal clash broke out over a procession in Shavgaon village in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar. At least five persons were reported injured in the incident where several shops and vehicles were damaged in stone pelting.

An official on Monday informed that the incident occurred on Sunday night and action has been taken against 150 people in connection with the communal clash.

Internet services have been suspended in the wake of a communal clash in Shevgaon village, about 65 km from the Ahmednagar district headquarters.

"Multiple shops and vehicles were damaged during stone pelting," the official said. He further informed that a heavy police force, including SRPF (State Reserve Police Force) and riot control squad, is deployed.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the situation is under control in Ahmednagar. "Those who are trying to trigger riots will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against those who are helping to create such untoward incidents," he said in Pune.

