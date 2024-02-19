AIMIM leader Waris Pathan detained by Mumbai Police while enroute to communal clash site in Mira Road

Follow us on Image Source : X/WARIS PATHAN AIMIM leader Waris Pathan

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan was detained and later released by Mumbai Police on Monday (February 19) when he attempted to visit Mira Road in the Thane district where communal clashes occurred last month ahead of the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, an official said. The AIMIM leader was stopped at the Dahisar Check Naka when he was on his way to Mira Road, the official from Dahisar police said.

"Pathan was brought to Dahisar police station and released after some time. The police escorted him to his residence in south Mumbai," he said.

AIMIM workers crowded outside the police station but were asked to leave, the official said.

Pathan, a few days ago, had announced that he would pay a visit to Mira Road and meet the police commissioner of Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV).

The Mumbai and MBVV police had issued notices to him, the official said.

What happened at Mira Road?

Members of two communities clashed during a vehicle rally organised in Naya Nagar of Mira Road a day before the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple which took place on January 22 , while the next day, miscreants pelted stones at a procession taken out to celebrate the temple event in the area.

Following this, the civic authorities in Mira Road demolished "illegal" stalls in the Naya Nagar area.

Pathan later released a video on social media in which he said he had informed eight days ago he would visit Mira Road and meet the police commissioner.

"BJP leaders visit the area and make provocative speeches. We saw how the government has demolished the establishments of poor people in the area. Some leaders have warned that they will come to Mira Road in the coming days, and if they reach the area, then I will also go there," the AIMIM leader claimed.

(With PTI inputs)

