Maharashtra's Ahmednagar to be renamed as Ahilya Nagar, CM Shinde Cabinet clears move

The Maharashtra government has also approved to rename eight British-era Railway stations in the state. The decision was cleared by CM Shinde-led Cabinet.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 13, 2024 15:58 IST
Maharashtra, Ahmednagar, Ahilya Nagar
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Maharashtra: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the proposal to rename Ahmednagar as Ahilya Nagar.

The Cabinet has also decided to rename 8 Mumbai railway station names which were British Era names. Also, the cabinet has approved to construct a sea link between Uttan (Bhayander) and Virar (Palghar).

The Cabinet has further approved the purchase of 2.5 acres of land in Srinagar, J&K to construct a Maharashtra Bhavan there. The budget proposal for the same was already done in the State budget in the previous budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly.

More to follow...

