Maharashtra: Man held for flight attendant's murder found hanging inside police lock-up in Mumbai

Maharashtra: A shocking turn came in a flight attendant's murder case when the accused was found hanging inside a police lock-up in Mumbai. According to police, the 40-year-old man, who was arrested for allegedly killing flight attendant Rupal Ogrey, died by suicide by hanging himself in the lockup at Andheri station in the early hours of Friday. The accused named Vikram used a pair of pants as a noose inside the toilet of Andheri police station to commit suicide, they added.

As per the information provided by the police, Vikram was a cleaning staff of the housing society. It is a suspected case of suicide, the police official added.

Flight attendant's murder case

Earlier on Sunday night, a flight attendant named Rupal Ogrey (24) was found dead with her throat slit in a rented flat in the Marol area of suburban Andheri. The girl hailed from Chhattisgarh and has been living in Mumbai since April this year for training with a leading private airline.

The man Athwal was arrested on Monday on the charge of killing the girl. He was doing housekeeping work over the last year in the residential society where the victim lived. A local court had remanded him in police custody till September 8.

What does the preliminary report say?

According to police, a knife was recovered during the probe which was allegedly used by the accused to kill the flight attendant. Along with the knife, police had also recovered clothes he was wearing at the time of the crime. The accused was married and had two daughters.

Officials informed that the flight attendant and the accused used to argue over petty issues. Police said as per their preliminary investigation, the accused entered the girl's flat under the pretext of picking up a garbage bag and cleaning the commode and then killed her.

