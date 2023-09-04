Mumbai: Air hostess found dead with slit throat at her flat in Powai, probe begins

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Mumbai: A trainee air hostess was found dead in suspicious conditions at her flat in Mumbai's Powai area, police informed on Monday. The girl was a trainee air hostess and had recently been selected.

According to police, the girl was found dead with her slit throat at her flat.

The cops are examining the CCTV footage and victim's phone for more information.

Police received information about the girl on Sunday night.

According to DCP Dutta Nalawade, the dead body of the girl who was in her 20s was found dead in suspicious conditions in NG Housing Society located on Marwah Road in Powai.

A case of murder has been registered and four teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

However, the cops are yet to idenify the victim, for how long and why was she living alone in the flat and what is the reason for the murder.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

