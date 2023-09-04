Bihar: RCP Singh's aide shot at in Nalanda, victim alleges shooter from JDU

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER RCP Singh's aide Kumar Pragati

Former Union Minister RCP Singh's close relative was allegedly shot at in his village Dharhara in Nalanda district, police said. The victim alleged that the attacker belongs to JD(U) and he told him that he should leave Singh's side or else he would be killed.

The incident took place within the Silao police station area of Nalanda district. Rajgir DSP Pradeep Kumar said that they have received information that Kumar Pragati alias Pintu was attacked in Dharhara village of Nalanda district. "Investigation is underway against the identified accused," he added.

Kumar Pragati's condition is stable

The doctor, who was treating him, said that his condition was stable and he had been referred to Patna. "Kumar Pragati was shot at, but his condition is fine now. He has been referred to Patna," said a doctor.

'Gundaraj going on in Bihar'

Reacting to the incident, Singh claimed that his "close relative" Pintu was shot at in a bid to threaten him to leave his side.

The former Union Minister took a 'gundaraj' jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said, "Nitish Kumar doesn't have the guts to fight politically so they're (JD(U)) attacking my relatives and telling them that they will ruin me...Gundaraj going on in Bihar." "The one who was shot at is my close relative...he keeps coming to meet me, today also he came to meet me. But after he met me, there was an attempt to kill him. He was shot at and he was told that he should leave my side or else he would be killed...he (victim) is naming a man who belongs to JD(U)," the former Union Minister told ANI. The victim was on his way back from the Asthawan Assembly constituency meeting in Mustafapur village, Singh said.

JD-U is completely scared after seeing our growing strength

He further said that JD-U is completely scared after seeing our growing strength in the Nalanda district. "This is the reason why our relative has been shot at and targeted by JD-U," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP chief Samrat Choudhary slammed the Nitish Kumar government over the law and order situation in the state stating that Bihar is currently grappling with a reign of lawlessness. "The rule of law and order in Bihar has been completely destroyed under the leadership of Nitish Babu. The people of Bihar are living in fear, and are falling prey to Gundaraj. Criminals have opened fire on Pintu Kumar, a relative of former Union Minister Sri RCP Singh," he said in X post.

Choudhary also shared a video of the victim in which he alleges that the attacker told him that he should leave RCP Singh's side or else he would be killed.

