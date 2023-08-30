Bihar: Seven dead as SUV crashes into truck in Rohtas

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar: Scorpio crashes into container in Rohtas

A major road accident has occurred on NH 80 near Pakhnariya in Shivsagar district of Bihar. In this accident, seven people on board a Scorpio died on the spot. All the deceased are said to be residents of Kudari village in Kaimur. Four people were injured in the incident. According to the information, all the people were returning to their village from Ranchi in Jharkhand, when the driver of the car fell asleep on the way and the Scorpio rammed into the truck parked on the highway from behind. There were a total of 12 people on board the car.

It is being said that the entire incident took place on the National Highway near Pakhnariya in Shivsagar. After the incident, the Scorpio was badly damaged. After the accident, there was chaos. There was screaming. It is said that all of them are members of the same family.

In the midst of the chaos after the incident, an NHAI ambulance was called. In a hurry, the injured were taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The condition of five of the injured is said to be serious. The collision was so strong that many people were trapped inside the Scorpio. They were somehow pulled out.

Also read | Bihar caste survey: Centre's U-turn, files fresh affidavit in SC removing 'keywords'

Also read | Gujarati 'thug' remark: Court summons Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in defamation case