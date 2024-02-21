Wednesday, February 21, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Maharashtra: 54 detonators found outside Kalyan railway station in Mumbai

Maharashtra: 54 detonators found outside Kalyan railway station in Mumbai

Maharashtra news: This is an electronic detonator which is used to break mountains. Police are finding out from where it reached near the railway station, whether someone forgot it or someone left it here intentionally.

Reported By : Suraj Ojha Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Mumbai
Updated on: February 21, 2024 17:34 IST
Maharashtra news, 54 detonators found outside Kalyan railway station, Mumbai, Kalyan railway station
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maharashtra: 54 detonators found outside Kalyan railway station in Mumbai.

Maharashtra news: Around 54 detonators were found outside platform number 1 of Kalyan railway station in Mumbai today (February 21). Railway police, local police, and bomb squad have reached the spot.

As per reports, this is an electronic detonator that is used to break mountains. Police are finding out from where it reached near the railway station, whether someone forgot it or someone left it here intentionally.

They are scanning CCTV footage near the Kalyan railway station. The investigation into this matter is still underway.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

ALSO READ: Fire breaks out at Akashdeep building in Andheri, Mumbai | VIDEO

ALSO READ: Mumbai: Fire in Adarsh Nagar, 15 houses gutted, video shows people using buckets to douse flames

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement