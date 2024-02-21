Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maharashtra: 54 detonators found outside Kalyan railway station in Mumbai.

Maharashtra news: Around 54 detonators were found outside platform number 1 of Kalyan railway station in Mumbai today (February 21). Railway police, local police, and bomb squad have reached the spot.

As per reports, this is an electronic detonator that is used to break mountains. Police are finding out from where it reached near the railway station, whether someone forgot it or someone left it here intentionally.

They are scanning CCTV footage near the Kalyan railway station. The investigation into this matter is still underway.

More details are awaited in this regard.

