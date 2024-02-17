Saturday, February 17, 2024
     
  4. Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out in Adarsh Nagar, video shows people using buckets to douse flames

Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out in Adarsh Nagar, video shows people using buckets to douse flames

The cause of the fire is not known yet. People were seen using water buckets to douse the flames. The incident took place in Baiganwadi, Adarsh Nagar area of Mumbai.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: February 17, 2024 9:11 IST
Massive fire breaks out in Baiganwadi, Adarsh Nagar in
Image Source : ANI Massive fire breaks out in Baiganwadi, Adarsh Nagar in Mumbai.

Maharashtra: A massive fire broke out in Baiganwadi, Adarsh Nagar area of Mumbai on Saturday morning. A video of the incident has surfaced showing people using buckets full of water to douse the flames.

Around 15 commercial units and some houses were damaged in the fire that broke out in a chawl in Govandi. Nobody has been reported injured as of now, an official said.

The fire brigade received a call at 3.55 am, which alerted it about the blaze, he said.

"Around 15 galas (commercial units) on the ground floor and some houses on the first floor were damaged in the fire that broke out in a chawl at Bainganwadi in Adarsh Nagar area of Govandi," the fire brigade official said.

The fire engulfed some electrical wiring and installations, plastic sheets, household items, wooden planks and furniture, among other things, he said, adding that attempts to douse the flames were underway.

Some water tankers along with an ambulance were rushed to the spot. Nobody was found injured and the exact cause of the fire is yet to be known, the official added.

