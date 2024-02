Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai building catches fire

A fire broke out at the Akashdeep building in Andheri, Mumbai on Monday. The Akashdeep - the building that caught fire - is located in Andheri's Lokhandwala area, Mumbai.

As soon as information about the fire was received, four fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and began an operation to douse the fire.

The officials said no one was injured in the incident.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.