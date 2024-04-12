Friday, April 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Lok Sabha elections: BJP's Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil quits party, may join Sharad Pawar's camp

Lok Sabha elections: BJP's Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil quits party, may join Sharad Pawar's camp

Dhairyasheel is the nephew of former deputy chief minister Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil and cousin of BJP legislator Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil.

Reported By : Atul Singh Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Mumbai
Updated on: April 12, 2024 9:51 IST
Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil
Image Source : X Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil

In a big blow to Maharashtra's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit, Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil on Friday resigned from the party. He represented the Madha Lok Sabha constituency. According to reports, upset over not getting the ticket, Patil sent his resignation to BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The BJP chose sitting MP Ranjit Singh Naik Nimbalkar over him for the Madha seat.  

According to reports Patil is expected to join Sharad Pawar faction on April 14 and will file his nomination on April 16.

Sharad Pawar on Thursday said, "Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil met me today. He will join the NCP (SP) in the next few days. The function of his joining the party will be held in Madha constituency in the presence of state NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil."

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement