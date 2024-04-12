Lok Sabha elections: BJP's Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil quits party, may join Sharad Pawar's camp

Follow us on Image Source : X Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil

In a big blow to Maharashtra's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit, Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil on Friday resigned from the party. He represented the Madha Lok Sabha constituency. According to reports, upset over not getting the ticket, Patil sent his resignation to BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The BJP chose sitting MP Ranjit Singh Naik Nimbalkar over him for the Madha seat.

According to reports Patil is expected to join Sharad Pawar faction on April 14 and will file his nomination on April 16.

Sharad Pawar on Thursday said, "Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil met me today. He will join the NCP (SP) in the next few days. The function of his joining the party will be held in Madha constituency in the presence of state NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil."