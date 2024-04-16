Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nagpur Lok Sabha elections 2024: Nitin Gadkari takes on Congress's Vikas Thakre.

The Nagpur Lok Sabha seat, nestled near Maharashtra’s capital and known as the city of oranges, is witnessing a fierce political showdown between incumbent MP Nitin Gadkari and Congress candidate Vikas Thakre.

Historic electoral background

From the first Lok Sabha elections in 1951, post-independence, until 1996, this seat remained invincible for the Congress party. However, with occasional exceptions of independent and All India Forward Bloc victories, Congress dominated the seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tasted victory here for the first time in 1996, propelled by the effects of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Gadkari’s winning streak begins in 2014

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, when BJP’s former president Nitin Gadkari was fielded, the winning streak commenced, owing to his extensive developmental work in Maharashtra. Gadkari secured victory with 2,84,848 votes and was re-elected in 2019.

Development vs. allegations

Thackeray criticises Gadkari’s developmental initiatives, attributing them to increased cement road construction that has raised temperatures in the city. Congress pins its hopes on Thakre’s caste equation, as he belongs to the Kunbi community. Recent government initiatives recognising the Kunbi community have stirred the political pot.

BJP’s counter-narrative

BJP refuted allegations of bias, citing Gadkari’s diverse development initiatives, including free heart and eye surgeries for thousands, benefiting all sections of society.

Key electorate: Migrant workers

The electoral fate of Nagpur lies in the hands of its 4.5 lakh migrant voters, spanning from small-scale laborers to industrialists. Historically, this demographic has swayed between Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. However, with BJP’s stronghold in the region, confidence remains high among its ranks.

Gadkari’s favourable terrain

With four out of six assembly seats in the Nagpur district held by BJP, the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ constituency, and the headquarters of RSS, the terrain appears favourable for Gadkari and the BJP, marking Nagpur as one of Maharashtra’s strongest bastions for the party.

