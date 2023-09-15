Ganeshotsav 2023: Mumbaikars get first glimpse of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lalbaugcha Raja first look

Ganeshotsav 2023: Mumbaikars on Friday (September 15) get the first glimpse of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja. The first look of the famous Lalbaugcha Raja was revealed on Friday and for this thousands of devotees thronged the Mandal. This year, the 10-day festivities will begin on Tuesday (September 19). Lalbaugcha Raja is the most popular Ganesh idol in the metropolis. The Mandal draws lakhs of devotees during every Ganesh festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganpati Utsav, which starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, is celebrated with much fanfare in Maharashtra and other parts of western and southern India with lakhs of devotees converging on mandaps to seek blessing from Lord Ganesha. The festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.

Ganeshotsav is the most popular festival in Maharashtra. The pandals set up by various mandals in Mumbai and other places in the state attract thousands of devotees during the 10-day festivities. The preparations are in full swing across the nation for the festival. For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during this festival.

This auspicious ten-day festival starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi. The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja has been quite famous since ancient times. It is located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place which was founded in 1934. The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been organised by the Kambli family for over eight decades.

(with inputs from agencies)