Amid rumours of stepping down, CM Shinde says 'have power of PM Modi, Amit Shah behind me'

Maharashtra politics: Amid rumours of stepping down as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde has made a big statement on his role saying that he has the power of PM Modi and Amit Shah backing him.

"I have power of PM Modi and Amit Shah behind me," Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said in a statement.

"Our government has become even stronger with the joining of Ajit Pawar," he further said.

Speculations are rife that after the inclusion of Ajit Pawar-led NCP in the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde faction)-led Maharashtra government, Eknath Shinde may be asked to quit as chief minister.

However, Eknath Shinde has rejected all these rumours adding that they will work together for the betterment of the people of the state.

In a meeting held on Wednesday, Shinde asked its MLAs to strengthen the organisation and directed them to work with BJP and NCP.

Shinde-faction MLA and Maharashtra education minister Uday Samant said that there is no resentment among MLAs and that CM Shinde is not going to resign.

"It is all rumours...They (NCP) should introspect on what is happening in their party," said Shinde as he rubbished his resignation rumours.

"It is necessary for PM Modi to win maximum number of Lok Sabha seats. Shinde told the MLAs that the protection of your interests is my responsibility… first your coordination with Ajit Pawar is not good, it does not matter… now I will see. Shinde said that all the parties have their own strong areas... so there is no problem like mutual opposition. The one who is strong will contest elections there and no one else will interfere. Shinde also said that when the cabinet of the central government will be expanded, his party's representatives will also be in the government."

