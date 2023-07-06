Thursday, July 06, 2023
     
Is Congress next in Maharashtra to split? Shinde-faction MLA says 16-17 MLAs may leave party

After Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress could be the next party in Maharashtra to split as according to Shinde-faction MLA, several leaders of the party may leave quit.

Updated on: July 06, 2023 15:52 IST
Image Source : ANI Shiv Sena-Shinde faction MLA Sanjay Shirsat

Maharashtra Politics: A lot is happening in Maharashtra as far as state's political industry is concerned. First, it was Shiv Sena which had spilt, currently the NCP is on the verge of breaking and if reports are to be believed, then Congress could be next. 

Amid NCP power tussle, Shiv Sena-Shinde faction MLA Sanjay Shirsat has said that there are several MLAs of the Congress which can leave the party.

In a statement, he said, "many Maharashtra Congress MLAs want to leave the party. I've heard that 16-17 MLAs wish to leave Congress. They will take a decision soon, and Congress will also split."

