Will Eknath Shinde continue as Maharashtra CM? Shiv Sena clears air after Ajit Pawar's induction

Maharashtra Politics: Amid reports of discomfort among Shiv Sena MLAs with the recent induction of NCP's Ajit Pawar into the Maharashtra government, the party has clarified that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would not step down from his post.

A day after the dramatic change in Maharashtra politics, speculations were rife on Wednesday that Shinde might resign as the Chief Minister of the state. However, Maharashtra Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant dismissed the report, saying Shinde will continue on his position and that the next Assembly elections will be fought under his leadership only.

No discomfort among MLAs: Shiv Sena

Earlier on July 5, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) held a meeting in Mumbai amid reports of rumblings in the party. Following the meeting, Shiv Sena said there is no discomfort among MLAs and that reports of the CM mulling resignation are baseless. Samant further said the strategy for the forthcoming Assembly as well as General elections was discussed during the meeting.

"We also discussed strengthening the organisation. We are not angry...We have faith in the CM...the decision to bring NCP into the alliance was taken after informing the CM. Devendra Fadnavis has already made it clear that the upcoming elections will be fought under the leadership of Eknath Shinde," the state industries minister added.

Samant further said leaders of all three parties (BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP) together will sort out all the issues. "Together, we have set a target to win at least 45 seats in the next Lok Sabha elections," he remarked.

Uddhav Thackeray to begin his Maharashtra tour on July 9

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray is likely to start his Maharashtra tour on July 9 with an eye on forthcoming Assembly elections. According to sources, he will communicate with the party workers of five districts of Vidarbha.

He will visit Yatavmal district on July 9 where he is likely to address party workers of Yatavmal and Washim districts. A day later on July 10, Uddhav is scheduled to visit Amravati to communicate with the workers of the Amravati and Akola districts.