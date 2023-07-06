Key Congress meet underway with Rajasthan leaders; Sachin Pilot attends meeting

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Congress meeting is underway in New Delhi

The meeting of top Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Rahul Gandhi, with Rajasthan leaders are underway at the party headquarters in the national capital to resolve the tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and party leader Sachin Pilot as the Assembly elections are due in the state later this year.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC in-charge of state Sukhjinder Randhawa and several Rajasthan cabinet ministers are present in the meeting. Sachin Pilot is also present at the meeting, however, CM Ashok Gehlot made his presence virtually.

