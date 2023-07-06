Thursday, July 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Key Congress meet underway with Rajasthan leaders; Sachin Pilot attends meeting

Key Congress meet underway with Rajasthan leaders; Sachin Pilot attends meeting

Rajasthan is among the five states that will go to assembly elections later this year.

Reported By : Vijai Laxmi Edited By : Arushi Jaiswal
New Delhi
Updated on: July 06, 2023 11:24 IST
Congress meeting is underway in New Delhi
Image Source : INDIA TV Congress meeting is underway in New Delhi

The meeting of top Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Rahul Gandhi, with Rajasthan leaders are underway at the party headquarters in the national capital to resolve the tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and party leader Sachin Pilot as the Assembly elections are due in the state later this year. 

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC in-charge of state Sukhjinder Randhawa and several Rajasthan cabinet ministers are present in the meeting. Sachin Pilot is also present at the meeting, however, CM Ashok Gehlot made his presence virtually. 

 

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News