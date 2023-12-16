Saturday, December 16, 2023
     
CRPF jawan shoots self dead with service rifle in Mumbai's BKC area, police begin probe

The incident occurred near Jio Garden in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area. The deceased, identified as Mukesh Khetariya, ended his life using an AK-47 rifle.

Reported By : Suraj Ojha Edited By : Anurag Roushan
Mumbai
Updated on: December 16, 2023 21:27 IST
A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable allegedly shot himself to death in Mumbai on Saturday. According to sources, the incident occurred near Jio Garden in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area. The deceased, identified as Mukesh Khetariya, ended his life using his service rifle AK-47. He was a resident of Amreli district in Gujarat. 

Sources said that Mukesh's duty was at Gate No. 5 of Jio Garden, after which the police and forensic team reached the spot and collected evidence. The police immediately rushed him to Sion Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Later, the deceased's father was informed by the CISF officials.

Meanwhile, the police recovered the rifle and 29 rounds of live cartridges from the spot. Further, the BKC police have filed a case and the matter is being investigated. 

Similar incident in Chhattisgarh 

In a similar incident, a CISF jawan had allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon in Chhattisgarh Bijapur in February this year. 37-year-old constable Binu M attached to the CRPF's 85th Battalion, shot himself with his service rifle inside his barrack in the battalion headquarters, an official said. The jawan's colleagues rushed to the barrack on hearing the gunshot and found him lying in a pool of blood, he said. 

ALSO READ: CRPF jawan shoots self dead in Jharkhand's Palamu two days after returning from leave

 

