Maharashtra: Cargo ship with 13 onboard stranded off Arabian Sea, rescue operation underway | VIDEO

A cargo ship named 'Sea Siddhee' stranded off the Arabian Sea

A cargo ship named 'Sea Siddhee', which was en route from Mumbai to Gujarat's Hazira Port in Gujarat is still stuck in the Arabian Sea near Palghar district in Maharashtra. According to reports, the ship got stuck due to some technical snag on Sunday. The ship has been stranded for nearly 24 hours in the Arabian Sea near Vadrai Beach in Palghar district.

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard and Palghar district administration are monitoring the current situation, as 13 people on board are still waiting for help. A video has also surfaced showing the ship being stuck in the sea. According to reports, another ship will depart from the Mumbai port to rescue the stranded people on Sea Siddhee.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Heavy rains lash Mumbai

It should be noted here that heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai in the last 24 hours, as Santacruz witnessed 101.5mm rainfall and several other areas also received substantial downpours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert for the city, predicting moderate to heavy showers on Monday.

Due to continuous rainfall in the city for the last few days, the Mumbaikars are facing several issues like traffic jams and waterlogging. Meanwhile, nearby areas are also prone to landslides due to heavy rainfall. On Sunday, a part of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway was blocked because of a landslide near the Adoshi village in Raigad.

