Mumbai: Woman swept away with sea wave while taking selfie with husband dies | WATCH

A shocking video surfaced on Sunday on social media in which a 27-year-old woman is seen drowning after a wave of water hit her while she was taking a selfie with her husband at Bandstand, Bandra, Mumbai. The tragic incident occurred on July 9, police officials said.

The woman was taking a selfie with her husband standing on a stone by the sea and then a big sea wave hit her in which the woman was swept away while the husband was saved by the people standing there, they added.

After getting information about the incident, the teams of the fire brigade and police reached the spot and started searching for the woman but could not save her.

The woman was identified as Jyoti Sonar. Her husband, Mukesh Sonar and their children went to Bandra Fort located at Bandra Bandstand, Bandra Police said.

