Delhi flood: PM Modi speaks to LG Saxena, takes stock of situation

Image Source : PTI Commuters on a waterlogged road as the swollen Yamuna river inundates nearby areas

Delhi floods: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to take stock of the progress made to deal with the flood-like situation in the national capital, immediately after arriving in Delhi.

On Saturday, torrential rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi. Several areas witnessed traffic jams due to waterlogging. The capital city is reeling under a flood-like situation for the past few days. Some low-lying areas of Delhi have been waterlogged due to the swelling level of the Yamuna river.

PM Modi took stock of flood situation in Delhi

PM Modi, who returned to Delhi after a three-day trip to France and the United Arab Emirates, took a detailed account of the flood situation in Delhi and had complete information of the efforts being made in this regard.

In a tweet, Saxena said the Prime Minister directed that all possible work be done in the interest of Delhi's people with the Centre's help and cooperation. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up as soon as he reached home and took a detailed account of the flood situation in Delhi and took complete information about the related efforts being made. He again instructed to do all possible work in the interest of the people of Delhi with the help and cooperation of the Centre”, the L-G tweeted.

Earlier, the Delhi government said the flood-like situation in the capital is expected to improve by Sunday as the river's water level followed a downward trend.

Saturday's rain may lead to rise Yamuna water

However, following the heavy rain in several areas of Delhi, it is predicted that that lead to a rise in the water level in the Yamuna, which has been flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres for days.

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level in the river came down to 207.62 metres by 7 am on Saturday from its peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday. At 6 am on Sunday, the level of Yamuna water level waa recorded at 206.14 metres.

The rain brought the maximum temperature in the city down a notch to 34.6 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature settled at 27 degrees Celsius. According to Met officials, the relative humidity oscillated between 64 per cent and 92 per cent. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

For Sunday, the weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers.

(With PTI inputs)

