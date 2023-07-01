Follow us on Image Source : ANI Maharashtra: 25 charred to death after bus catches fire in Buldhana

Buldhana bus ire : At least 25 people were charred to death after a bus burst into flames on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway in Buldhana today (July 1).

"A total of 33 people were travelling on the bus out of which 25 people died and 8 people sustained injuries. The driver of the bus also survived and said that the bus overturned after a tyre burst leading to flames in the bus," said Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasane.

The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when it hit a pole and then rammed into a divider at around 1.30 am near Pimpalkhuta village, police said. The bus turned turtle and caught fire.

There were 33 passengers in the bus, an official said, adding the eight passengers who survived were admitted to nearby hospital. Many of the passengers hailed from Nagpur, Wardha and Yavatmal, the official said.More details are awaited in this regard.

(With inputs from Ganesh Solanki)