BJP has kidnapped Lord Ram, says Sanjay Raut on invitation for consecration ceremony of temple in Ayodhya

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying the saffron party had kidnapped Lord Shri Ram. His statement came in the context of the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya scheduled to be held on January 22.

"There was no need for an invitation to party chief Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram temple as Shiv Sena has an old association with the UP town, unlike BJP," Raut said on Ram Mandir consecration ceremony invitation.

The Opposition leaders across the country are being asked whether they have been invited, what is all this, he asked.

If this was a program of temple administration then the ceremony of Ram temple would have been different, but the Lord Shri Ram has been kidnapped by the BJP in a way, he added.

After the BJP program is over, we will go to Ayodhya to worship Ramlala, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

Who is BJP to invite Ramlala? God himself calls and the devotees go, he asserted.

"Those who are doing politics on Lord Ram have no relation with Lord Ram. This is an election slogan. Who will go to BJP's program? The program that is happening in Ayodhya is a BJP program. If it was not so then it would have invited the whole country there," he said.

Raut claimed when the BJP blamed the Shiv Sena for pulling down Babri masjid in 1992, Sena founder Bal Thackeray took responsibility for it.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad chief (late) Ashok Singhal used to hold meetings at Matoshree, the residence of the Thackerays in Mumbai, and the BJP was never there at that time, Raut added.

On the Ram Mandir inauguration invitation, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, "BJP only propagates that we have done everything. This is to make the people of the country forget inflation, unemployment, Jammu-Kashmir, Manipur. They talk like this. Ram temple has been built. Shiv Sena has also given blood in it. Thousands of Shiv Sainiks were doing kar seva there. Our blood and sweat has also been put into the construction of that temple...BJP rally for its propaganda. She is doing it, where is the sanctity in it? We will go after the BJP program is over."

Also read: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra named in ED's chargesheet in PMLA case