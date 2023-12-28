Priyanka Gandhi Vadra named in ED's charge sheet in PMLA case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been named for the first time in the Enforcement Directorate chargesheet filed against NRI businessman CC Thampi and Sumit Chadha, a British national. An investigation revealed that apart from Robert Vadra and Thampi, Priyanka Gandhi had also purchased land in Faridabad, officials said.

However, Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra have not been named as an accused.

According to officials, Robert Vadra, between 2006 and 2006, had purchased about 40.8 acres of land in Amipur village of Faridabad through property dealer HL Pahwa (close to Thampi), which was sold back to Pahwa in December 2010.

Similarly, a house was purchased in the name of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the same Amipur village in April 2006, which was sold back to Pahwa in February 2010.

According to sources, Pahwa is very close to Thampi. Pahwa had made Thumpi purchase the land in the same Amipur village..

Priyanka Gandhi's name came to light during the investigation into the financial connection between Thampi and Vadra.

