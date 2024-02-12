Monday, February 12, 2024
     
  4. Ashok Chavan, former Maharashtra CM, resigns from Congress, likely to join BJP soon

Ashok Chavan, former Maharashtra CM, resigns from Congress, likely to join BJP soon

Ashok Chavan after Milind Deora gave a shocker to Maharashtra Congress as Chavan was been one of the prominent leaders who leads the state unit. After Sharad Pawar's NCP, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and now Congress is seeing such switchover by big leaders.

Reported By : Sameer Bhaudas Bhise Edited By : Raju Kumar
Mumbai
Updated on: February 12, 2024 13:13 IST
Congress leader Ashok Chavan
Image Source : PTI Congress leader Ashok Chavan

Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan has quit Congress, said the sources on Monday. They added that he is likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

If he joined the BJP, this would be the second big blow to Congress in a month after another party leader Milind Deora dumped his party and switched to the saffron party. Deora's family has been associated with the Congress for over five decades and his father Murli Dero was one of the tallest leaders of the state.

Chavan had succeeded Vilasrao Deshmukh as Maharashtra Chief Minister in December 2008 and was forced to resign in November 2010 in the wake of the Adarsh housing scam. He was president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) from 2014 to 2019.

