Ajit Pawar urges people to work unitedly to win NDA 400 LS seats, says vast majority want Modi as PM again

NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday (February 25) said that a vast majority of people of the country want Narendra Modi to return as prime minister for the third term and everyone in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra is working towards this ambition. Addressing a farmers’ rally in Baramati, Pawar said that he was kickstarting his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections from his “home ground”. He is a local MLA.

"You have always showered me with blessings and that is I am standing in front of you. You helped me become Pune district's guardian minister," he said.

"More than 65 per cent people want Narendra Modi to be PM again. In the coming days, I'll work hard and everyone will be surprised. The Mahayuti (ruling alliance) will work together to ensure NDA wins 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls," he asserted.

Forget differences: Pawar

He urged his supporters to forget differences and work unitedly for the Lok Sabha elections. He also asked them not to make any statements that would create rifts or hurt any segment.

"We want to march on the path of development. So we must elect such an MP who has a thought process similar to ours," he said.

The ruling alliance comprises the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Nationalist Congress Party.

