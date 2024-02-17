Will it now be Ajit Pawar's wife vs Supriya Sule in Baramati? new NCP chief hints so

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCP leader Supriya Sule

Amid the infighting within the Pawar house, the latest buzz going around is that the new chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar may field his wife against the daughter of Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule in Baramati.

In an emotional appeal, speaking at a party function in Baramati, Ajit Pawar said he would have easily become the president of the Nationalist Congress Party had he been the son of the "senior" leader. Ajit Pawar also said he was accused of "stealing" the party founded by Sharad Pawar, but the Election Commission of India and Maharashtra assembly Speaker gave rulings in his favour (affirming that the Ajit faction was the real NCP). "Had I been born to the senior (leader), I would have become party president naturally, in fact, the party would have come under my control. (But) I too was born to your brother," he said, without naming his uncle.

Ajit further said the entire family is against him but party workers are with him. "We were slandered. It was said we took this decision (to join hands with the BJP) just to stall the inquiries against us. I want to ask, is everyone (who is with him) facing inquiries? he said.

Supriya Sule vs Ajut Pawar

He would field from Baramati a candidate who has not contested an election earlier, but the person would have supporters with ample experience, Ajit Pawar said, adding that people should vote for his candidate as if he himself was in the fray. "Senior (Sharad Pawar) was saying to make Supriya (Sule) the president. Whether it is Supriya or Ajit... it is the same thing, isn't it? If you make the house one. So whatever is going on, even though other people in my family have left me alone, I still request the people of Baramati not to leave me alone."