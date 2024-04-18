Ready to give better funds but people must press EVM button in party's favour, says Ajit Pawar, row erupts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha election 2024: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar while campaigning for his wife Sunetra, who is set to contest Lok Sabha election from Baramati seat, addressed an election gathering and told them he is ready to sanction better funds provided that people press EVM button in favour of his party and Mahayuti alliance.

BJP, Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde, NCP-Ajit Pawar are part of the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra for Lok Sabha elections.

Ajit Pawar was speaking to lawyers and traders during an election meeting in Pune's Indapur.

The Nationalist Congress Party leader, who was speaking in a lighter vein, later said he was only appealing people to vote for the alliance.

Pawar holds the finance portfolio in the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government.

"... As far as funds are concerned, we will cooperate to give you as much as you want, but at the same time, the EVM button needs to be pressed in abundance. If EVM button is pressed in abundance, I will also feel good allocating funds, or else, I will have to restrict myself," he said while addressing a gathering of lawyers and traders at Indapur in the district.

Speaking to reporters after the event, he said he was only making an appeal to voters to favour the Mahayuti and did not violate the model code of conduct.

Shiv Sena-Uddhav slams Ajit Pawar's statement

Both NCP-Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena-Uddhav camps have slammed Ajit Pawar over his recent statement and termed it a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, however, criticised Ajit Pawar over the statement, saying he was a "trader" and would only do trading.

Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra, an NCP candidate, will be contesting against Sharad Pawar's daughter and her sister-in-law Supriya Sule from Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

