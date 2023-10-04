Wednesday, October 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. After Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, two govt hospitals in Nagpur report 23 deaths

After Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, two govt hospitals in Nagpur report 23 deaths

The latest deaths in government hospitals in Nagpur deepened the concerns over medical infrastructure in Maharashtra. Opposition parties accused the state government of ignoring the reports of a shortage of medicine.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Nagpur Updated on: October 04, 2023 15:00 IST
23 deaths in the past 24 hours in two hospitals
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC 23 deaths in the past 24 hours in two hospitals

A sudden rise in the number of deaths continued in Maharashtra's hospitals with two hospitals making news for the wrong reason deepening concerns over health infrastructure in the state.

The latest deaths were reported in two hospitals in Nagpur. Two government hospitals witnessed the deaths of 14 patients and 9 persons respectively in the past 24 hours.

The tragic death reports came amid criticism of the state government over alleged shortage of medicine and doctors in the hospitals across the state. 

On Tuesday newspapers were filled with the news about 31 deaths in 48 hours between September 30 and October 2 at Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded. 

Also, 18 deaths were reported at a government-run hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in a 24-hour period on Tuesday.

What went wrong in Nagpur hospitals

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Nagpur, where 14 deaths in 24 hours were reported, has a capacity of 1,900 beds and the death of an average 10 to 12 patients is reported there daily.

GMCH Dean Dr Raj Gajbhiye said the patients who die at the hospital are mostly those who are last-minute referrals and require Intensive Care Unit (ICU) admission. 

Similarly, Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) management said the highlighted similar factors responsible for the deaths. The IGGMCH, which has a capacity of 800 beds, reports the death of an average six patients daily.

"The deceased patients included mostly who were brought there in a critical condition. These included patients who required ventilator support," the official said.

The IGGMCH has a capacity of 800 beds and it reports the death of an average six patients daily, the official said.

"The hospital has sufficient stock of medicines and other facilities," the official said. 

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Flash flood strikes Sikkim: Three civilians dead, 23 army personnel still missing in Lachen Valley

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Top News

Related After News

Latest News