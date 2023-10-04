Flash flood strikes Sikkim: 23 Army personnel missing in Lachen valley

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Flash flood hit the Teesta River in the Lachen valley of North Sikkim due to a cloud burst over Lhonak Lake.

A flash flood hit the Teesta River in the Lachen valley of North Sikkim due to a cloud burst over Lhonak Lake. This catastrophe has also impacted several army installations in the region, with ongoing efforts to ascertain the full extent of the damage. The release of water from the Chungthang dam resulted in a rapid surge in water levels downstream, reaching heights of 15-20 feet. Consequently, Army vehicles stationed near Singtam, particularly at Bardang, have borne the brunt of this deluge.

As a consequence, 23 military personnel have been reported missing, with some vehicles believed to be submerged beneath the slush. Intensive search and rescue operations are currently in progress to locate and aid the missing individuals and assess the overall situation.

