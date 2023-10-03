Abhishek Banerjee, other TMC leaders detained after high drama in Delhi during protest over central funds

Follow us on Image Source : ANI TMC delegation led by party leader and MP Abhishek Banerjee stages sit-in protest inside Krishi Bhavan in Delhi

Lok Sabha MP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee along with other party leaders were detained in Delhi during their protest against the Centre over the release of funds for West Bengal.

Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O'Brien along with other leaders were protesting inside Krishi Bhavan in Delhi when they were detained.

During the protest, Abhishek Banerjee claimed that Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti did not meet them even after giving an appointment.

Speaking on the matter, Banerjee said, "...We were scheduled to meet Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti at 6 pm today, we waited for 90 minutes, after which we were informed that she will not be able to meet us. Sadhvi Niranjan met Suvendu Adhikari today at 4 pm but we were made to wait here. If she doesn't want to meet us, then it's okay, but we will not go anywhere from here, we will remain sitting here."

"TMC MPs and Bengal Government Ministers led by Abhishek Banerjee have just now been manhandled and mercilessly dragged from the Ministry of Rural Development by Delhi Police and detained," TMC Rajya Sabha member Saket Gokhale said.

"After inviting us and keeping us waiting for three hours, MoS Sadhvi Niranjan quietly slipped out of her office without a meeting. When we protested, Delhi Police, CISF, and RAF manhandled the entire delegation and everyone is now under detention. What sort of fear is this (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and (Union Home Minister Amit) Shah?" Gokhale said.

