IAF to induct its first LCA twin-seater trainer version aircraft in Bengaluru tomorrow

In a major development, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will hand over the first Light Combat Aircraft twin-seater trainer version aircraft to the Indian Air Force in Bengaluru on Wednesday (October 4), Defence officials said.

Minister of State for Defence, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, HAL Chairman CB Ananthakrishnan will be present on the occasion, they added.

“​As part of the LCA contract between the HAL and the Indian Air Force, the defence public sector unit has to supply eight twin-seater trainer aircraft to the force,” the officials said.

The ceremony will take place at 11 am tomorrow.

