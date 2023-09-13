VIDEO: UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Follow us on Image Source : YOGI ADITYANATH (TWITTER) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh today (September 13).

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday (September 12), gave its nod to the establishment of a new industrial city in Bundelkhand.

"Under the Chief Minister Industrial Area Expansion and New Industrial Area Promotion Scheme, the proposal to develop a new industrial township on the lines of Noida by the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA) in Jhansi has been approved. In the first phase of the project, an industrial city will be established by acquiring 35 thousand acres of land from 33 revenue villages in Jhansi. The price of this land is Rs 6312 crore,” UP's Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said after the Cabinet meeting.

According to the state officials, the decision not only paves the way for the integration of Bundelkhand's districts into the broader development framework but also promises to generate an abundance of employment opportunities through infrastructural enhancements.

It is the first decision of the state government to establish a new city since 1976 when it took the decision to establish the industrial city of Noida.

The officials said 35,000 acres of land will be acquired in the first phase for the new industrial city.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh: 'Make roads pothole-free before Diwali' CM Yogi Adityanath directs officials

ALSO READ: UP: OP Rajbhar claims he will be made minister in Yogi govt along with Dara Singh