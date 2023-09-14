'Whether I turn 75 or 85, I will...': BJP leader Uma Bharti on contesting next Lok Sabha elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leader Uma Bharti during her Ganga Yatra abhiyan at Vindhyachal Dham in Mirzapur (Representational image)

Madhya Pradesh: Veteran BJP leader Uma Bharti has said that she hasn't quit politics and will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, due to be held next year.

Addressing a rally in Sagar district of Bundelkhand region in Madhya Pradesh, the former Chief Minister said, "I had refused to contest the election (last time) as I had been working for a long time. I thought of taking a break for five years. People thought that I left politics, but I am tired of saying that I have not quit politics."

"Whether I turn 75 or 85, I will remain active in politics and contest the next election. I like politics very much," Uma Bharti said.

Uma Bharti recounted the development works such as Ken-Betwa river interlinking project and the Lalitpur-Singrauli rail line.

She said that politics has been ruined by those who consider it as a source of luxury.

Uma Bharti last contested elections from Jhansi seat in 2014

Uma Bharti had last contested the Lok Sabha election from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh in 2014 and won the seat. She had also served as Union Minister in the first cabinet of the Modi government.

Recently, Uma Bharti expressed her displeasure for not being invited to the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Madhya Pradesh.

In August this year, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inducted Uma Bharti's nephew Rahul Singh Lodhi, MLA from Khargapur (Tikamgarh district), into the government as part of cabinet expansion.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | I.N.D.I.A has come with a resolution to end 'Sanatan' culture: PM Modi attacks Opposition bloc