PM Modi to visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh today, to launch projects worth over Rs 50,700 crore

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh's Bina today (September 14) to lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 50,700 crore including the Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery and ten new industrial projects across the state. PM Modi will reach Bina at around 11:15 am.

Notably, the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held later this year.

PM to launch Bina Refinery of BPCL

In a step that will provide a major stimulus to industrial development in the state, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Petrochemical Complex at the Bina Refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). This state-of-the-art refinery, which will be developed at a cost of about Rs. 49,000 crore and will produce about 1200 KTPA (Kilo-Tonnes Per Annum) of ethylene and propylene, which are vital components for various sectors like textiles, packaging, pharma, among others. This will reduce the country's import dependence and will be a step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. The mega project will also create employment opportunities and spur the development of downstream industries in the petroleum sector.

Other projects to be launched

During the programme, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of ten projects namely ‘Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone’ in the Narmadapuram district, two IT parks in Indore, a Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam and six new industrial areas across Madhya Pradesh.

The ‘Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone, Narmadapuram’ will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 460 crore and will be a step towards economic growth and employment generation in the region. The ‘IT Park 3 and 4’ in Indore, will be built at a cost of about 550 crore, provide impetus to the IT and ITES sector and open new employment opportunities for the youth.

Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam will be built at a cost of more than Rs 460 crore and is envisaged to become a major hub for important sectors like textiles, automobiles and pharmaceuticals, among others. The park will be well connected to the Delhi Mumbai Expressway and will provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region, generating direct and indirect employment opportunities for the youth.

With the aim of promoting balanced regional development and uniform employment opportunities in the state, six new industrial areas will also be developed at Shajapur, Guna, Mauganj, Agar Malwa, Narmadapuram and Maksi at a cumulative cost of about Rs 310 crore.

