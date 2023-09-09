Madhya Pradesh assembly elections: AAP releases first list of 10 candidates | Check candidate names

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal

Madhya Pradesh assembly elections: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released the first list of ten candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly election. The list also includes the nominees for two seats in Bhopal district currently held by the ruling BJP.

The first list includes the names of Sanjay Dubey (Sewda), Sajjan Singh Parmar (Govindpura), Dr Ravi Kant Dwivedi (Huzur), Surendra Singh Tomar (Dimani), Ramesh Upadhyay (Morena), Komal Damor (Petlawad ST), Sarita Pandey (Simour), IS Morye (Sironj), AGM Rajan ((Churhat) and Ram Ji Patel (Maharajpur).

List of candidates

Image Source : AAP/XList of candidates

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had earlier announced it will field candidates in all the 230 assembly seats in the BJP-ruled state. AAP has become the third political party, following the BJP and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) led by Mayawati, to release its first list of candidates for the upcoming year-end polls, the schedule for which has not been announced yet.

Sharing the list for Madhya Pradesh, the party on X said “Our first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023. Many congratulations to all our candidates, and best wishes for the campaign. #MPMaangeKejriwal.”

AAP guarantees card

Last month, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal released 'guarantee card' and issued seven guarantees for the people of Madhya Pradesh. He made announcements related to employment, electricity, education, health and others.

The AAP chief promised 300 units of free electricity and 24-hour electricity will be provided in all the villages and cities of Madhya Pradesh if voted to power in Assembly polls scheduled to be held this year.

The AAP also promised to give an unemployment allowance of Rs 3000 per month will be given to every unemployed until they get a job and around 10 lakh unemployed individuals will be recruited for government jobs.

2018 assembly elections

In the November 2018 MP assembly polls, the Congress won 114 of 230 seats while the BJP finished second with 109 seats. The Congress formed a coalition government with the support of independents, BSP, and SP under Kamal Nath. However, it collapsed after 15 months when a string of Congress MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, now a Union minister, joined the BJP, paving the way for Chouhan's return as CM.

