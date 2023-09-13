BJP's CEC meeting today to discuss Madhya Pradesh candidates, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to attend

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with MP BJP President VD Sharma flags off the Vikas Rath Yatra, in Bhopal (Representational image)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be in Delhi on September 13 (today) to attend the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting to finalise another list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

According to reports, PM Modi will also be present in the meeting.

In the meeting, a final seal on the second list of candidates will be made.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, discussions will also be held on Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

The BJP has already announced the first list of candidates for both Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

No 'internal wrangling' within party, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has claimed the BJP is working unitedly for the forthcoming Assembly elections and there is no "internal wrangling" within the party.

Referring to Jyotiraditya Scindia joining the BJP in 2020, he said, "Those who came with Scindia have assimilated into our party like sugar in milk. I feel happy to say that the BJP is working unitedly in Madhya Pradesh."

"Of course, leaders work differently according to their preferences. Even two brothers in a family have different styles of work," he said in reply to a question about whether or not the BJP was divided in Madhya Pradesh.

Responding to questions in India TV's 'Aap Ki Adalat' programme, Chouhan said his party will decide the chief ministerial candidate for the assembly polls slated to be held later this year.

"The party will make the chief minister. The people will make the CM," he said.

During the interaction, Chouhan narrated how he was made the chief minister in 2005 when he was a member of Parliament and stayed in Delhi.

With inputs from PTI

