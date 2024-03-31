Sunday, March 31, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Madhya Pradesh
  4. Ujjain: Vendor booked for assaulting devotees at Kal Bhairav temple

Ujjain: Vendor booked for assaulting devotees at Kal Bhairav temple

According to Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma, there are several illegal shops outside Kal Bhairav temple in Ujjain. The senior police official said he raised the issue with the collector.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Ujjain Updated on: March 31, 2024 15:56 IST
Representational image
Image Source : X Representational image

Madhya Pradesh police booked a vendor for assaulting some devotees from Mumbai after they refused to purchase 'prasad' from his shop. 

The incident took place in front of Kal Bhairav temple and the vendor has been identified as Raja Bhati, said Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma on Sunday.

"He insisted the devotees must buy prasad from his shop as their vehicle was parked in front of it. This led to an argument, leaving three devotees and Bhati injured," the official said.

We will inform the collector about the presence of illegal shops outside the temple, added the SP.

A case was registered under IPC sections for obscenity, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and other offences on the complaint of Mumbai resident Rishi Bhattacharya, said Bhairavgarh police station in charge Jagdish Goyal.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: If BJP's match-fixing succeeds, constitution will be destroyed: Rahul Gandhi at I.N.D.I.A rally

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Madhya Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Madhya-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement