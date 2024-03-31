Ujjain: Vendor booked for assaulting devotees at Kal Bhairav temple

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational image

Madhya Pradesh police booked a vendor for assaulting some devotees from Mumbai after they refused to purchase 'prasad' from his shop.

The incident took place in front of Kal Bhairav temple and the vendor has been identified as Raja Bhati, said Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma on Sunday.

"He insisted the devotees must buy prasad from his shop as their vehicle was parked in front of it. This led to an argument, leaving three devotees and Bhati injured," the official said.

We will inform the collector about the presence of illegal shops outside the temple, added the SP.

A case was registered under IPC sections for obscenity, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and other offences on the complaint of Mumbai resident Rishi Bhattacharya, said Bhairavgarh police station in charge Jagdish Goyal.

(With PTI inputs)

