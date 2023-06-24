PM Modi to lead roadshow in Bhopal, address BJP workers on June 27

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi to lead roadshow in Bhopal on June 27

PM Modi roadshow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct a road show in Bhopal during his visit to Madhya Pradesh on June 27, a BJP leader said on Saturday (June 24).

This will be the Prime Minister’s first visit after returning from the ‘historic’ US tour, he added.

He informed that PM Modi, during his visit, will address the BJP leaders and workers virtually across 10 lakh booths in the country from Bhopal. He will also attend the concluding ceremony of the Veerangana Durgawati Yatra in Shahdol.

The PM will distribute cards to beneficiaries of the Ayushman scheme.

“The Bhopal visit will be the first one after the Prime Minister's returns from the historic US tour. BJP workers will welcome him during a road show. Preparations for the roadshow are underway,” Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma said.

PM Modi will also interact with 3,000 booth workers during his virtual address from Bhopal, Sharma added. The state BJP president said that the party’s national president JP Nadda will visit Bhopal on June 26.

Madhya Pradesh will go to Assembly polls later this year.

Prime Minister Modi concludes US visit, lands in Egypt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Cairo on his first official state visit to Egypt to discuss India's multi-faceted relations, which was elevated to a ‘Strategic Partnership' this year. This comes after he concluded his four-day first official State visit during which many key deals were signed, and investments were announced.

The visit is at the invitation of Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt, which he extended to PM Modi in January when he attended the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi as chief guest. This is PM Modi's first visit to Egypt as Prime Minister and the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister after 26 years.

Upon arriving in Cairo, PM Modi was greeted with a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour and in a special honour was received by his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly at the airport.

During his two-day June 24 to 25 State visit, he will hold a roundtable meeting with the Egyptian PM and also meet President El-Sisi.Later on, PM Modi will interact with the Indian community.

PM Modi is scheduled to meet the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, today and will also interact with Egyptian thought leaders.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | PM Modi's US visit not about leveraging India to be 'counterweight' to China: Biden

ALSO READ | Modi Egypt visit: PM lands in Cairo, to discuss bilateral strategic ties | LIVE